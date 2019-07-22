Quantcast

Continental revises down outlook for 2019

Reuters

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Continental on Monday cut its 2019 outlook, citing expectations for a decline in global vehicle production and unanticipated changes in consumer demand for some products.

The German auto supplier also said that it may have to make provisions for warranty claims in the second half of the year.

