Continental Resources profit falls 20% on weak crude prices

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Continental Resources Inc reported a 19.7% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Monday as weaker crude and natural gas prices more than offset a rise in overall production.

Crude prices have come under pressure from fears of slowing global demand and a shortage in takeway pipeline capacity even though surging shale output has made United States the world's largest crude producer.

U.S. light crude prices averaged $59.91 per barrel in the company's second quarter, 11.8% lower than a year earlier.

However, total production rose to 331,414 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 284,059 boepd a year earlier.

Continental focuses on shale assets in the oil-rich Bakken field of North Dakota and Montana as well as the SCOOP and STACK plays in southern Oklahoma.

Adjusted net income fell to $219.1 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $272.9 million or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

It also lowered its expenses per barrel of oil equivalent to a range of between $3.50 and $4 from prior forecast of between $3.75 and $4.25.





