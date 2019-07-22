Quantcast

Continental cuts 2019 outlook citing expected fall in vehicle production

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Continental on Monday cut its 2019 outlook, citing expectations for a fall in global vehicle production and unexpected changes in consumer demand for some products.

The company also said that it may have to make provisions for warranty claims in the second half of the year, the amountsfor which were not yet clear.

Sales for the year are now expected to be around 44 billion to 45 billion euros ($50.44 billion), down from a previous estimate of 45 billion to 47 billion euros, it said.

Second quarter results would meet analyst forecasts, the company said. According to preliminary figures, consolidated sales in the quarter were around 11.2 billion euros, it said.

It plans to release full earnings on Aug. 7.

