New Providence Acquisition, a blank check company led by former soda executives targeting the consumer sector, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10, as expected. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share.
New Providence Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NPAUU. BTIG acted as a lead manager on the deal.
The article Consumer SPAC New Providence Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.