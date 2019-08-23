Consumer SPAC New Providence Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO

New Providence Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the consumer industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.
The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. At $10, New Providence Acquisition Corp would command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
New Providence Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NPAU. BTIG is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
