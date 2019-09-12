Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2019: CELH,LKQ,MIK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.72%

MCD +1.67%

DIS +1.67%

CVS +0.68%

KO +0.76%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising more than 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1.0%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Celsius Holdings ( CELH ) dropped almost 14% on Thursday after the fitness beverages company priced 6.94 million shares at $3.60 each, or 13.7% below its last closing price. Net proceeds will fund its acquisition of Func Food.

In other sector news:

(+) LKQ Corp ( LKQ ) climbed 8% after ValueAct Capital disclosed a 5.2% equity stake in the auto-parts manufacturer and said it was continuing talks with LKQ management on a range of issues, including whether it "makes sense" for a ValueAct employee to join the company's board.

(-) The Michaels Cos ( MIK ) fell nearly 6.5% after S&P late Wednesday cut its outlook for the retailer to negative, citing the impact of tariffs and the risk of soft consumer spending. The ratings shop also reaffirmed its BB- credit rating for the company.