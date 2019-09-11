Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2019: FARM,MDP,RH,PLAY

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were hanging on to narrow gains shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.2% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were posting a slightly more than 0.1% rise.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Farmer Bros ( FARM ) slid 16.5% after the packaged foods late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.52 per share, down from $0.00 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 4.9% from year-ago levels to $142.1 million, also lagging the $144.3 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Meredith Corp ( MDP ) climbed 9%. A new regulatory filing showed CEO Thomas Harty Monday bought 12,000 shares of the magazine publisher's common stock at $35.02 apiece, increasing his direct stake to 46,455 shares. He also indirectly controls another 10,888 shares through a managed account.

(+) RH ( RH ) rose over 5% on Wednesday after the specialty retailer crushed Wall Street expectations with Q2 financial results and raised its FY20 outlook, prompting analysts at least eight firms to increase their respective price targets for the company's stock. RH is now projecting adjusted net income this year in a range of $10.53 to $10.76 per share, up from its prior call looking for a $9.08 to $9.52 per share non-GAAP profit and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $10.68 per share for the 12 months ending Jan. 31.

(-) Dave & Buster's ( PLAY ) slipped almost 5% after the restaurant chain lowered its FY20 sales outlook to $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion for the 12 months ending Jan. 31. The Street is at $1.36 billion, according to Capital IQ.