Consumer Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WEN, LAUR, CTRP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.20%

MCD: -0.58%

DIS: -0.24%

CVS: +0.19%

KO: -0.59%

Most consumer heavyweights were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Wendy's ( WEN ), which was slipping by more than 6% after saying its adjusted EPS in 2019 will fall instead of its previous guidance of growth because of the expected expense of rolling out its breakfast menu next year across the US. The company expects adjusted EPS to fall 3.5% to 6.5% because of an upfront investment to get the expansion going compared with its previous guidance of growth of 3.5% to 7%.

(-) Laureate Education ( LAUR ) was down more than 5% after the company said in connection with the launch of a secondary offering that it now expected a "one-time negative impact" of about $30 million on its free cash flow estimates for 2019.

(-) Ctrip.com International ( CTRP ) was declining more than 4% amid second-quarter results that beat estimates but, on a statutory basis, it posted a net loss as changes in its equity securities investments weighed. Revenue increased to 8.70 billion renminbi ($1.27 billion) during the three months that ended June 30, from 7.36 billion renminbi a year ago, beating the $1.25 billion estimate compiled by Capital IQ. Ctrip's adjusted earnings per ADS also jumped, increasing to $0.33 from $0.29 a year earlier and also above the $0.30 consensus.