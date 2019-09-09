Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2019: DG, WRK, WILC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: +0.30%

DIS: +0.20%

CVS: +0.67%

KO: +0.22%

Consumer heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was recently gaining after the company said it has started construction on new stores in Washington and Wyoming that will expand the company's presence to 46 US states.

(=) Westrock Company ( WRK ) was unchanged after saying it will permanently shut down one of the three paper machines and related infrastructure at its mill in North Charleston, S.C.

(=) G. Willi-Food International ( WILC ) was flat after the company discontinued talks on two potential investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DG , WRK , WILC , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?