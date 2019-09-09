Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2019: DG, WRK, WILC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: +0.30%

DIS: +0.20%

CVS: +0.67%

KO: +0.22%

Consumer heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was recently gaining after the company said it has started construction on new stores in Washington and Wyoming that will expand the company's presence to 46 US states.

(=) Westrock Company ( WRK ) was unchanged after saying it will permanently shut down one of the three paper machines and related infrastructure at its mill in North Charleston, S.C.

(=) G. Willi-Food International ( WILC ) was flat after the company discontinued talks on two potential investments.