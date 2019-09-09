Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2019: DG, WRK, WILC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.01%
MCD: +0.30%
DIS: +0.20%
CVS: +0.67%
KO: +0.22%
Consumer heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Monday.
In other sector news:
(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was recently gaining after the company said it has started construction on new stores in Washington and Wyoming that will expand the company's presence to 46 US states.
(=) Westrock Company ( WRK ) was unchanged after saying it will permanently shut down one of the three paper machines and related infrastructure at its mill in North Charleston, S.C.
(=) G. Willi-Food International ( WILC ) was flat after the company discontinued talks on two potential investments.