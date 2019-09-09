Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2019: BXG,BXX,KAR,SHOP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.99%

MCD -0.72%

DIS +0.19%

CVS +1.26%

KO -1%

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Bluegreen Vacations ( BXG ) rose 4% on Monday after the time-share company said Anthony Puleo will retire as chief financial officer on Sept. 30 and will be succeeded by Raymond Lopez, who will also continue to serve as CFO of BBX Capital (BXX), which owns 90.3% of Bluegreen Vacations.

In other sector news:

(+) KAR Auction Services ( KAR ) motored to a 5% gain after the vehicle auction house late Friday was selected by S&P Dow Jones to join the S&P MidCap 400, effective with the opening bell on Monday,

Sept. 23.

(-) Shopify ( SHOP ) dropped over 5% despite Robert W. Baird & Co Monday raising its price target for the Canadian e-commerce company by $40 to $410 a share. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian also kept his outperform rating for Shopify stock, explaining the company is on track to exceed one million merchant customers by the end of the year.