Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2019: NAV,CTHR,ZUMZ,LULU

Consumer stocks continued to advance moderately Friday afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.4% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead slightly more than 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Navistar International ( NAV ) advanced Friday, adding almost 5% shortly before the closing bell, after Goldman Sachs raised its stock rating for the specialty truck manufacturer to neutral from sell previously and also set a $26 price target for the company's shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Zumiez ( ZUMZ ) climbed 11% after the apparel retail chain late Thursday reported above-consensus Q2 financial results and also provided an upbeat Q3 forecast. Net income more than doubled over year-ago levels to $0.36 per share while net sales grew 4.3% to $228.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Zumiez to earn $0.19 per share during the 13 weeks ended August 4 on $224 million in sales.

(+) Charles & Colvard ( CTHR ) rose over 5% on Friday after the gems and jewelry seller reversed a fiscal Q4 net loss during the year-ago period following a 19% increase in quarterly sales, earning $0.01 per share on $7.6 million in net sales during the three months ended June 30. I t report ed a $0.03 per share net loss during the same quarter last year on $6.4 million in sales.

(+) Lululemon Athletica ( LULU ) was advancing nearly 7% after reporting fiscal Q2 net income of $0.96 per share, improving on a $0.71 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. The yoga-wear retailer also saw revenue rise to $883.4 million during the three months ended August 4 from $723.5 million during the year-ago period and also topping the $845 million analyst mean.