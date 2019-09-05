Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 09/05/2019: SIG, GIII, HOME, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.11%

MCD: +0.38%

DIS: +0.73%

CVS: +2.17%

KO: +0.22%

Most consumer majors were trading higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Signet Jewelers ( SIG ), which was over 29% higher after booking adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for Q2 of fiscal 2020, which is down from $0.52 per share from last year but significantly higher than the adjusted EPS consensus estimate of $0.24 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) G-III Apparel Group ( GIII ) was up more than 10% as it released its fiscal Q2 results and booked a non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, a cent higher than last year's EPS. The result beat the avera ge earnings forecast of $0.22 a share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) At Home Group ( HOME ) was slipping by more than 17% after i t report ed pro forma adjusted EPS of $0.18 in Q2, ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.15 in a Capital IQ poll, and compared with a recast $0.31 a year earlier.

