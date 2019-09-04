Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 09/04/2019: MIK, VFF, SUP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.04%

DIS: +0.74%

CVS: +0.61%

KO: +0.36%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) The Michaels Companies ( MIK ), which was surging more than 17% after the specialty retailer reported a Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.19 that rose from $0.15 a year ago and topped the $0.14 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Village Farms International ( VFF ) was advancing by more than 4% as the greenhouse grower and produce distributor said its Pure Sunfarms cannabis joint venture has entered into a supply agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch.

(-) Superior Industries International ( SUP ) was declining more than 7% after the aluminum wheels manufacturer said it was suspending its quarterly common dividend, citing the need to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: MIK , VFF , SUP , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?