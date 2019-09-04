Consumer Sector Update for 09/04/2019: MIK, VFF, SUP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.04%

DIS: +0.74%

CVS: +0.61%

KO: +0.36%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) The Michaels Companies ( MIK ), which was surging more than 17% after the specialty retailer reported a Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.19 that rose from $0.15 a year ago and topped the $0.14 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Village Farms International ( VFF ) was advancing by more than 4% as the greenhouse grower and produce distributor said its Pure Sunfarms cannabis joint venture has entered into a supply agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch.

(-) Superior Industries International ( SUP ) was declining more than 7% after the aluminum wheels manufacturer said it was suspending its quarterly common dividend, citing the need to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.