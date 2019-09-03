Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CONN, TLRD, HUYA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.54%

MCD: -0.21%

DIS: -0.55%

CVS: -0.34%

KO: -0.49%

Consumer heavyweights were declining pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Conn's ( CONN ), which was advancing by 14% after reporting an adjusted net income of $0.62 per share for its fiscal Q2, up from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.51 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Tailored Brands ( TLRD ) was rallying by over 3% after saying its Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank units have entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League in time for its centennial season.

(-) Huya ( HUYA ) was down more than 1% after it signed a term sheet to form a new strategic partnership with Swedish e-sports and gaming firm Modern Times Group MTG AB.

