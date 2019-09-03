Consumer Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CONN, TLRD

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.84%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: -1.12%

CVS: -1.02%

KO: +0.35%

Consumer stocks were mixed in midday trading, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging 0.2% up while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were 0.5% lower.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Conn's ( CONN ) was rallying 18% after reporting an adjusted net income of $0.62 per share for its fiscal Q2, up from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.51 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other stock news :

(-) Tailored Brands ( TLRD ) was down 3% after saying its Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank units have entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League in time for its centennial season.

(-) Huya ( HUYA ) was down 3% after it signed a term sheet to form a new strategic partnership with Swedish e-sports and gaming firm Modern Times Group MTG AB.