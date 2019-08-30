Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.24%

MCD: -0.80%

DIS: -0.54%

CVS: +1.15%

KO: -0.15%

Consumer stocks were mixed in late trading Friday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 0.3% lower while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ) fell sharply Friday afternoon, dropping 29% after receiving multiple downgrades from analysts following the company's quarterly report and guidance.

In other stock news :

(+) Campbell Soup ( CPB ) was up almost 4% after reporting forecast-beating Q4 results, supported by growth in its snacks, meals and beverages, and providing fresh guidance.

(+) Tyson Food ( TSN ) was up almost 1% after striking a deal to invest in the foods division of Brazilian poultry producer and exporter Grupo Vibra, which serves customers in Brazil and 50 other countries.

(-) Target ( TGT ) was edging down 0.7% after saying that its same-day curbside pickup service Drive Up is now available in all 50 states.

(+) Big Lots ( BIG ) was up 3% as the discount retailer posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, down from $0.59 a year ago but topping the estimate of $0.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.