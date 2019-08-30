Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.37%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: +0.26%

CVS: +0.60%

KO: +0.69%

Most consumer giants were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ), which was slumping by over 25% as it booked ne t earnings of $2.76 per share in Q2, missing analysts' estimates of $2.80 in a Capital IQ poll, but up from $2.46 per share a year earlier. Revenue jumped 12.0% to $1.67 billion from a year ago, broadly in-line with expectations.

(+) Big Lots ( BIG ) was up almost 10% as the discount retailer posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, down from $0.59 in the comparable period a year ago but topping the estimate of $0.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Electric car maker Tesla ( TSLA ) increased prices for some of its models sold in China as its sales in the country suffered after the yuan took a hammering from escalating trade tensions, reports said. Tesla was almost 3% higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: ULTA , BIG , TSLA , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?