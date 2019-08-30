Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.37%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: +0.26%

CVS: +0.60%

KO: +0.69%

Most consumer giants were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ), which was slumping by over 25% as it booked ne t earnings of $2.76 per share in Q2, missing analysts' estimates of $2.80 in a Capital IQ poll, but up from $2.46 per share a year earlier. Revenue jumped 12.0% to $1.67 billion from a year ago, broadly in-line with expectations.

(+) Big Lots ( BIG ) was up almost 10% as the discount retailer posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, down from $0.59 in the comparable period a year ago but topping the estimate of $0.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Electric car maker Tesla ( TSLA ) increased prices for some of its models sold in China as its sales in the country suffered after the yuan took a hammering from escalating trade tensions, reports said. Tesla was almost 3% higher in recent trading.