Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: CPB, TSN

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.39%

MCD: -1.07%

DIS: -0.58%

CVS: +1.43%

KO: -0.04%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in midday trading, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging fractionally down while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Campbell Soup ( CPB ) was up almost 8% after reporting forecast-beating Q4 results, supported by growth in its snacks, meals and beverages, and providing fresh guidance.

In other stock news :

(+) Tyson Food ( TSN ) was up almost 2% after striking a deal to invest in the foods division of Brazilian poultry producer and exporter Grupo Vibra, which serves customers in Brazil and 50 other countries.

(+) Target ( TGT ) was edging down 0.1% after saying that its same-day curbside pickup service Drive Up is now available in all 50 states.

(-) Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ) was down more than 29% as it booked ne t earnings of $2.76 per share in Q2, missing analysts' estimates of $2.80 in a Capital IQ poll, but up from $2.46 per share a year earlier. Revenue jumped 12.0% to $1.67 billion from a year ago, broadly in-line with expectations.

(+) Big Lots ( BIG ) was up almost 4% as the discount retailer posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, down from $0.59 a year ago but topping the estimate of $0.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.