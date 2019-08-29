Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: SCVL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.15%

MCD: +1.09%

DIS: +1%

CVS: +1.18%

KO: -0.14%

Most consumer stocks were higher as the market neared closing Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dipping 0.1%, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were gaining more than 1.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news

(+) Shoe Carnival ( SCVL ) was up 19% in late afternoon trading after reporting Q2 earnings of $0.80 per share, up from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter and a penny better than the analyst consensus on Capital IQ.

In other stock news :

(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was climbing by 11%, the top gainer in the S&P 500 after it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.52 a year earlier and topping the estimate of $1.58 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Best Buy ( BBY ) was dropping 8% after the electronics retailer narrowed its full-year comparable-store sales guidance over worries about possible tariffs on Chinese-made goods and overall customer spending in the second half of the year. Its fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share beat the estimate of $0.99 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Burlington Stores ( BURL ) was jumping over 18% after the retailer reported Q2 earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.36 per share from $1.15 a year ago, exceeding the consensus analyst view from Capital IQ of $1.14 per share.

