Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: BURL, DG, BBY, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.10%

MCD: +0.75%

DIS: +1.42%

CVS: +0.62%

KO: +0.29%

Top consumer stocks were gaining pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Burlington Stores ( BURL ), which was up more than 11% after the retailer reported Q2 earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.36 per share from $1.15 a year ago, exceeding the consensus analyst view from Capital IQ of $1.14 per share.

(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was climbing by over 7% as it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.52 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.58 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Best Buy ( BBY ) was declining by around 6% even after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, up from $0.91 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.99 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.