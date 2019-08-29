Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: BURL, DG, BBY, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.10%

MCD: +0.75%

DIS: +1.42%

CVS: +0.62%

KO: +0.29%

Top consumer stocks were gaining pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Burlington Stores ( BURL ), which was up more than 11% after the retailer reported Q2 earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.36 per share from $1.15 a year ago, exceeding the consensus analyst view from Capital IQ of $1.14 per share.

(+) Dollar General ( DG ) was climbing by over 7% as it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.52 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.58 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Best Buy ( BBY ) was declining by around 6% even after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, up from $0.91 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.99 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BURL , DG , BBY , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar