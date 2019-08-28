Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MOV, COTY, TIF, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.51%

CVS: -0.34%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Movado Group ( MOV ), which was slumping more than 16% as i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.45 in the same period a year ago.

(+) Coty ( COTY ) was up more than 5% after booking a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share in the prior-year period and in line with the average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(-) Tiffany ( TIF ) was more than 3% lower after saying its fiscal Q2 ne t earnings were $1.12 per share, down from $1.17 per share a year ago but higher than the consensus estimate of $1.04 per share in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

