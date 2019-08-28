Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MOV, CHS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT: +0.28%

MCD: +0.42%

DIS: +1.2%

CVS: +0.19%

KO: -0.10%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher today, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 gaining over 0.7% midday while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Alkaline Water Company ( WTER ), producer of bottled alkaline drinking water, was surging 24% after that it signed a supply deal with Centuria Foods as part of its bid to expand its cannabidiol product portfolio.

In other sector news:

(-) Movado Group ( MOV ) was slumping 19% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.45 in the same period a year ago.

(+) Coty ( COTY ) was up 4.6% after booking a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share in the prior-year period and in line with the average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Chico's FAS ( CHS ) was advancing 19% after the retailer reported adjusted fiscal Q2 per-share earnings of $0.00, in line with the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.