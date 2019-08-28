Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MOV, CHS

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT: +0.28%

MCD: +0.42%

DIS: +1.2%

CVS: +0.19%

KO: -0.10%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher today, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 gaining over 0.7% midday while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Alkaline Water Company ( WTER ), producer of bottled alkaline drinking water, was surging 24% after that it signed a supply deal with Centuria Foods as part of its bid to expand its cannabidiol product portfolio.

In other sector news:

(-) Movado Group ( MOV ) was slumping 19% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.45 in the same period a year ago.

(+) Coty ( COTY ) was up 4.6% after booking a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share in the prior-year period and in line with the average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Chico's FAS ( CHS ) was advancing 19% after the retailer reported adjusted fiscal Q2 per-share earnings of $0.00, in line with the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: WTER , MOV , COTY , CHS


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar