Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2019: BYND,WTER,MOV,COTY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.21%

MCD +0.91%

DIS +1.51%

CVS +0.46%

KO +0.69%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat ( BYND ) finished with a 2.1% gain on Wednesday after Carl's Jr. said it will launch its Beyond Famous Star with cheese in Canada, the first expansion of its plant-based patty outside the US.

In other sector news:

(+) Alkaline Water Company ( WTER ) closed 23.3% higher after the bottled alkaline drinking water company said it signed a supply deal with Centuria Foods as part of its bid to expand its cannabidiol product portfolio.

(+) Coty ( COTY ) climbed 6% after booking a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share in the prior-year period and in line with the average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(-) Movado Group ( MOV ) dropped 15% on Wednesday after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.36 per share, down compared with a $0.45 per share adjusted profit last year.