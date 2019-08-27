Consumer Sector Update for 08/27/2019: TME, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, PM, MO, PZZA, SJM

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.33%

MCD: -0.38%

DIS: -0.13%

CVS: -2.62%

KO: +0.28%

Consumer stocks closed mixed today, with shares of both staple and discretionary companies in the S&P 500 both lower on market close by 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME ) fell 7% after Bloomberg reported that China's State Administration of Market Regulation is investigating its dealings with international record labels.

In other sector news:

(-) Philip Morris International ( PM ) dropped 8% and Altria Group ( MO ) was down 4% after they confirmed that they are in discussions for a potential all-stock merger.

(+) Papa John's International ( PZZA ) gained almost 10% in value after it named Rob Lynch as CEO and president, effective immediately. The company also reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.20.

(-) JM Smucker ( SJM ) fell 8% as i t report ed fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, down from $1.78 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.75 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.