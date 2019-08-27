Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PM, MO, KBSF

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.21%

MCD: +0.06%

DIS: +0.07%

CVS: -1.85%

KO: +0.22%

Consumer stocks were broadly weaker Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 and shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 both falling 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Philip Morris International ( PM ) was falling 7% and Altria Group ( MO ) was also down 3% after they confirmed that they are in discussions for a potential all-stock merger.

In other sector news:

(-) Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME ) was falling 7% after Bloomberg reported that China's State Administration of Market Regulation is investigating its dealings with international record labels.

(+) Papa John's International ( PZZA ) was gaining almost 8% in value after it named Rob Lynch as CEO and president, effective immediately. The company also reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.20.

(-) JM Smucker ( SJM ) was dropping over 9% as i t report ed fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, down from $1.78 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.75 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

