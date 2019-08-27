Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/27/2019: JILL, PZZA, SJM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Consumer giants were climbing in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) J. Jill ( JILL ), which was up more than 12% after posting a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, reversing the $0.24 EPS booked a year ago but lower than the average estimate of $0.09 adjusted loss per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Papa John's International ( PZZA ) was gaining more than 6% in value after it named Rob Lynch as CEO and president, effective immediately. The company also reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.20.

(-) JM Smucker ( SJM ) was declining more than 6% as i t report ed fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, down from $1.78 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.75 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

