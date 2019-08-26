Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2019: YUM, BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT: +0.97%

MCD: +1.09%

DIS: +1.79%

CVS: +0.76%

KO: +1.03%

Consumer stocks were stronger Monday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising more than 1% in afternoon trading while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were also gaining 0.9%.

In industry news:

(+) Beyond Meat jumped 5% after Yum! Brands' ( YUM ) Kentucky Fried Chicken said it is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch a plant-based chicken, making KFC the first national US quick service restaurant to introduce a plant-based chicken.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Mogu ( MOGU ) was slumping 18% after i t report ed a fiscal Q1 net loss of RMB1.12 ($0.16) per American depositary share, compared with the RMB13.49 loss per ADS in the prior year period.

In other sector news:

(+) Aramark ( ARMK ) was gaining 3.5% after food service and uniform services provider said its CEO Eric Foss will retire on Oct. 2 and has launched a search for a successor.

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was up over 1% after the electric car maker said it will increase prices in China Aug. 30.

(-) iClick Interactive ( ICLK ) was falling 2% after it booked a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share, flat with a loss of $0.02 in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04 per share.