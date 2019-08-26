Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MOGU, TSLA, ICLK, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.61%

MCD: +0.56%

DIS: +1.75%

CVS: +0.75%

KO: Flat

Leading consumer stocks were mostly gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Mogu ( MOGU ), which was slumping more than 15% after i t report ed a fiscal Q1 net loss of RMB1.12 ($0.16) per American depositary share, compared with the RMB13.49 loss per ADS in the prior year period.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) will increase prices in China Aug. 30, caught up in trade tensions between the US and China after the Asian country warned of a potential tariff hike of up to 50% on US carmakers in response to President Donald Trump's planned levies on Chinese products, according to reports. Tesla was recently up around 1%.

(=) iClick Interactive ( ICLK ), was unchanged after it booked a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share, flat with a loss of $0.02 in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04 per share.

