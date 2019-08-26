Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2019: KHC, BYND, MOGU, ARMK

Consumer stocks were broadly higher at closing, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 ( XLP ) rising over 0.8% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 ( XLY ) were climbing more than 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Kraft Heinz ( KHC ) was over 0.5% higher after the food company said it's bringing back a former CFO as it deals with irregularities in its accounting that have forced it to restate earnings for 2016 and 2017.

In other sector news:

(+) Beyond Meat rose almost 5% after Yum! Brands' ( YUM ) Kentucky Fried Chicken said it is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch a plant-based chicken, making KFC the first national US quick-service restaurant to introduce a plant-based chicken.

(-) Mogu ( MOGU ) slumped almost 20% after i t report ed a fiscal Q1 net loss of RMB1.12 ($0.16) per American depositary share, compared with the RMB13.49 loss per ADS in the prior-year period.

(+) Aramark (ARMK) was gaining over 4% after food service and uniform services provider said its CEO Eric Foss will retire on Oct. 2 and has launched a search for a successor.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) was gaining over 1% after the electric car maker reportedly said it could increase prices in China Aug. 30.

This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: XLP , XLY , KHC , YUM , MOGU


