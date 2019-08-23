Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2019: FL, ROST, BKE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.04%

DIS: -0.68%

CVS: -0.60%

KO: Flat

Consumer giants were mixed pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Foot Locker ( FL ), which was down more than 9% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share, down from $0.75 in the comparable period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.67 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Ross Stores ( ROST ) was declining more than 2% after the operator of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores guided for downbeat GAAP earnings for its current fiscal quarter. The company said in its fiscal Q2 earnings statement that it anticipates fiscal Q3 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.92 to $0.96. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are forecasting EPS of $0.98.

(+) The Buckle ( BKE ) was advancing by more than 5% as it reported a Q2 net income of $0.34 per share, up from $0.32 per share in the same period last year and also ahead of the analyst consensus of $0.30 per share.