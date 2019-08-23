Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ATGE,FFHL,FL

Quantcast

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 outperforming most other sectors this afternoon, falling 0.9% in recent trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 2.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Adtalem Global Education ( ATGE ) dropped over 13% after the specialty educator reported GAAP net income for its fiscal Q4 trailing analyst estimates. The company earned $0.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, down from $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share GAAP profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Fuwei Films Co ( FFHL ) surged Friday, at one point racing 222% higher to its best share price since March 2014 at $6.35 each after the Chinese packaging company swung to a Q2 profit, earning RMB0.29 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with a RMB2.65 per share net loss during the same quarter last year while sales rose 10.7% over year-ago levels to RMB88.1 million.

(-) Foot Locker ( FL ) retreated this afternoon, sinking 16.5%, after the athletic wear retailer reported Q2 financial results trailing year-ago levels and also missing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.66 per share on $1.77 billion in sales during the three months ended August 3, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.67 per share analyst profit on $1.83 billion in sales.

