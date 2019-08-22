Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: WMT, DKS, TGT, BJ

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: -0.36%
MCD: -0.93%
DIS: -0.29%
CVS: -0.10%
KO: +0.55%
Consumer stocks were higher Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were a touch higher.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Dick's Sporting Goods ( DKS ) rose 3.6% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.20 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.20 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
In other sector news:
(+) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings ( BJ ) was advancing 16% as it booked a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.37 per share average Street estimate.
(+) Hormel Foods ( HRL ) was gaining more than 4% in value after posting a fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.37 per share, down from $0.39 per share in the prior-year period but beating the consensus Capital IQ estimate by a penny.
(-) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was 0.5% lower. The company has expanded its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix.
(+) Target ( TGT ) gained 2.6% higher after several brokerage firms raised their price targets on the retailer following its Q2 results and encouraging guidance.