Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: WMT, DKS, TGT, BJ

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.36%

MCD: -0.93%

DIS: -0.29%

CVS: -0.10%

KO: +0.55%

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were a touch higher.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods ( DKS ) rose 3.6% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.20 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.20 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings ( BJ ) was advancing 16% as it booked a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.37 per share average Street estimate.

(+) Hormel Foods ( HRL ) was gaining more than 4% in value after posting a fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.37 per share, down from $0.39 per share in the prior-year period but beating the consensus Capital IQ estimate by a penny.

(-) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was 0.5% lower. The company has expanded its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

(+) Target ( TGT ) gained 2.6% higher after several brokerage firms raised their price targets on the retailer following its Q2 results and encouraging guidance.