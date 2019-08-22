Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: WMT, DKS, TGT, BJ

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.36%

MCD: -0.93%

DIS: -0.29%

CVS: -0.10%

KO: +0.55%

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were a touch higher.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods ( DKS ) rose 3.6% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.20 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.20 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings ( BJ ) was advancing 16% as it booked a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.37 per share average Street estimate.

(+) Hormel Foods ( HRL ) was gaining more than 4% in value after posting a fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.37 per share, down from $0.39 per share in the prior-year period but beating the consensus Capital IQ estimate by a penny.

(-) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was 0.5% lower. The company has expanded its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

(+) Target ( TGT ) gained 2.6% higher after several brokerage firms raised their price targets on the retailer following its Q2 results and encouraging guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DKS , BJ , HRL , AMZN , TGT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar