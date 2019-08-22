Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: DKS, BJ, HRL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.29%

MCD: +0.01%

DIS: Flat

CVS: Flat

KO: +0.15%

Top consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods ( DKS ), which was up 7% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.20 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.20 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings ( BJ ) was advancing by more than 9% as it booked a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.37 per share average Street estimate.

(+) Hormel Foods ( HRL ) was gaining more than 3% in value after posting a fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.37 per share, down from $0.39 per share in the prior-year period but beating the consensus Capital IQ estimate by a penny.