Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: BJ,JWN,SMPL,WUBA

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon although the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were only ahead less than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) BJ's Wholesale Club ( BJ ) raced nearly 16% higher on Thursday after the warehouse retailer reported Q2 net income and same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.39 per share during the three months ended August 3, improving on a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Comparable-club sales rose 1.6%, exceeding the Street expecting a 1.5% increase.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordstrom ( JWN ) still was ahead almost 16% in late trade after the luxury department store chain reported Q2 net income exceeding analyst projections and helping its stock overcome a 5% year-over-year decline in sales. The company earned $0.90 per share during the three months ended August 3, slipping from a $0.95 per share profit during the year-ago period but still beating the $0.77 per share analyst mean.

(+) Simply Good Foods ( SMPL ) climbed 9.8% after the branded foods seller disclosed plans to acquire Quest Nutrition, paying $1 billion in cash for the healthy lifestyle food company. Simply Good Foods is expecting to close on the proposed transaction by the end of the year and said it will finance the deal using $225 million in cash on hand and committed financing from Barclays, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

(-) 58.com ( WUBA ) slipped over 5% this afternoon despite the Chinese online marketplace reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.59 per American depositary share, almost doubling the the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.82 per share. Total revenue grew 20.4% over year-ago levels to $601.4 million, also exceeding the $589.8 million Street view.