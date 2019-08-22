Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2019: BJ,JWN,SMPL,WUBA

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.13%

MCD -0.57%

DIS +0.29%

CVS +0.60%

KO +0.73%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon although the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were only ahead less than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) BJ's Wholesale Club ( BJ ) raced nearly 16% higher on Thursday after the warehouse retailer reported Q2 net income and same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.39 per share during the three months ended August 3, improving on a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Comparable-club sales rose 1.6%, exceeding the Street expecting a 1.5% increase.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordstrom ( JWN ) still was ahead almost 16% in late trade after the luxury department store chain reported Q2 net income exceeding analyst projections and helping its stock overcome a 5% year-over-year decline in sales. The company earned $0.90 per share during the three months ended August 3, slipping from a $0.95 per share profit during the year-ago period but still beating the $0.77 per share analyst mean.

(+) Simply Good Foods ( SMPL ) climbed 9.8% after the branded foods seller disclosed plans to acquire Quest Nutrition, paying $1 billion in cash for the healthy lifestyle food company. Simply Good Foods is expecting to close on the proposed transaction by the end of the year and said it will finance the deal using $225 million in cash on hand and committed financing from Barclays, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

(-) 58.com ( WUBA ) slipped over 5% this afternoon despite the Chinese online marketplace reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.59 per American depositary share, almost doubling the the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.82 per share. Total revenue grew 20.4% over year-ago levels to $601.4 million, also exceeding the $589.8 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BJ , JWN , SMPL , WUBA


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar