Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: URBN,PDD,TGT,BZUN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead slightly more than 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Urban Outfitters ( URBN ) was climbing almost 7% higher in late Wednesday trade after reporting Q2 net income exceeding the Capital IQ consensus estimate but also turning in net sales for the three months ended July 31 lagging Wall Street expectations, prompting at least two analysts to lower their price target for the apparel retailer. The company earned $0.61 per share during Q2, down compared with its $0.84 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the $0.58 per share analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Target ( TGT ) topped $100 a share for the first time on Wednesday, recently rising 20% to a record $102.70 after the discount retailer breezed past Wall Street expectations with its Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 outlook. The company now expects full-year net income in a range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share, up $0.15 over both ends of its prior guidance.

(+) Pinduoduo ( PDD ) was climbing 14.7% higher after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss $0.04 per American depositary share, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per ADS loss. Revenue grew 169% year over year to RMB7.29 billion, also exceeding the RMB6.15 billion Street view.

(-) Baozun ( BZUN ) retreated Wednesday, sinking 13.5% in recent trade. The Chinese e-commerce company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, earning RMB1.41 per ADS, excluding one-time items, improving on an RMB0.96 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.37 per ADS. Revenue rose 46.6% over the year-ago period to RMB1.7 billion, also topping the RMB1.58 billion CapIQ analyst mean.