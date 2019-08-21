Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: TGT, LOW, PLCE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.51%

MCD: +0.31%

DIS: -0.25%

CVS: +0.71%

KO: +0.30%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Target ( TGT ), which was climbing nearly 17% after the general merchandise retailer reported Q2 results that topped analysts' expectations. Q2 adjusted profit was $1.82 per share, up from $1.47 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $1.62 per share consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Lowe's Cos. ( LOW ) was up more than 12% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, up from $2.07 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $2.00 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Children's Place ( PLCE ) was declining more than 7% as i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, down from $0.70 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.18 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Sales declined to $420.5 million from $448.7 million and missed Wall Street expectations.