Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PDD,TGT,BZUN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.13%

MCD +0.77%

DIS +0.56%

CVS +0.36%

KO +0.33%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Pinduoduo ( PDD ) was climbing 13.7% higher after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss $0.04 per American depository share, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per ADS loss. Revenue grew 169% year over year to RMB7.29 billion, also exceeding the RMB6.15 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Target ( TGT ) topped $100 a share for the first time on Wednesday, recently rising 20% to a record $102.70 after the discount retailer breezed past Wall Street expectations with its Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 outlook. The company now expects full-year net income in a range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share, up $0.15 over both ends of it prior guidance.

(-) Baozun ( BZUN ) retreated Wednesday, sinking 14% in recent trade. The Chinese e-commerce company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, earning RMB1.41 per ADS, excluding one-time items, improving on an RMB0.96 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.37 per ADS. Revenue rose 46.6% over the year-ago period to RMB1.7 billion, also topping the RMB1.58 billion CapIQ analyst mean.