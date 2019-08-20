Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: HGV,APO,BX,JCP,LWAY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.22%

MCD +0.13%

DIS +0.40%

CVS +0.27%

KO -1.22%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late trade on Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were still ahead nearly 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat ( BYND ) climbed 6.5% after signing on as a client of CA Fortune, a sales and marketing agency with considerable experience representing plant-based and alternative protein companies. The partnership will officially take effect on Sept. 1, the companies said Tuesday. Financial terms and other details of the new contract were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Hilton Grand Vacations ( HGV ) was more than 11% higher in late trade after the New York Post, citing sources, reported Apollo Global Management ( APO ) was considering a purchase of the timeshare company at around $36 a share, representing a 27% premium over Monday's closing price, and then merging it with smaller rival Diamond Resorts. Blackstone Group ( BX ), which formed a joint venture with Hilton Grand to buy Elara, is also a likely suitor, the sources said.

(+) J.C. Penney ( JCP ) climbed 6.5% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed board member Ronald Tysoe last week bought 1 million shares of the retailer's common stock at 59 cents apiece, increasing his overall stake to around 1.35 million shares.

(-) Lifeway Foods (LWAY) fell almost 5% after the probiotic-based products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.01 loss per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while net sales fell 14.6% to $23.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.