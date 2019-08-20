Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: HGV,APO,BX,JCP,LWAY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.22%

MCD +0.13%

DIS +0.40%

CVS +0.27%

KO -1.22%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late trade on Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were still ahead nearly 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat ( BYND ) climbed 6.5% after signing on as a client of CA Fortune, a sales and marketing agency with considerable experience representing plant-based and alternative protein companies. The partnership will officially take effect on Sept. 1, the companies said Tuesday. Financial terms and other details of the new contract were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Hilton Grand Vacations ( HGV ) was more than 11% higher in late trade after the New York Post, citing sources, reported Apollo Global Management ( APO ) was considering a purchase of the timeshare company at around $36 a share, representing a 27% premium over Monday's closing price, and then merging it with smaller rival Diamond Resorts. Blackstone Group ( BX ), which formed a joint venture with Hilton Grand to buy Elara, is also a likely suitor, the sources said.

(+) J.C. Penney ( JCP ) climbed 6.5% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed board member Ronald Tysoe last week bought 1 million shares of the retailer's common stock at 59 cents apiece, increasing his overall stake to around 1.35 million shares.

(-) Lifeway Foods (LWAY) fell almost 5% after the probiotic-based products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.01 loss per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while net sales fell 14.6% to $23.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BYND , HGV , APO , BX , JCP


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar