Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: HGV,APO,BX,JCP,LWAY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.96%

MCD +0.32%

DIS +0.27%

CVS +0.28%

KO -0.82%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed on Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling 1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hilton Grand Vacations ( HGV ) was 11% higher after the New York Post, citing sources, reported Apollo Global Management ( APO ) was considering a purchase of the timeshare company at around $36 a share, representing a 27% premium over Monday's closing price, and then merging it with smaller rival Diamond Resorts. Blackstone Group ( BX ), which formed a joint venture with Hilton Grand to buy Elara, is also a likely suitor, the sources said.

In other sector news:

(+) J.C. Penney ( JCP ) climbed 5.5% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed board member Ronald Tysoe last week bought 1 million shares of the retailer's common stock at 59 cents apiece, increasing his overall stake to around 1.35 million shares.

(-) Lifeway Foods ( LWAY ) fell almost 5% after the probiotic-based products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.01 loss per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while net sales fell 14.6% to $23.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.