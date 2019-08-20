Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CNET, MSG, KSS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.17%

MCD: +0.01%

DIS: -1.29%

CVS: -0.07%

KO: Flat

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) ChinaNet Online Holdings ( CNET ), which was declining more than 5% as the online advertising company posted a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.60 per share in the same period a year ago.

(-) Madison Square Garden ( MSG ) was down nearly 3% as i t report ed a fiscal Q4 loss of $3.08 per share, wider than the loss of $1.94 per share a year ago and missing the $2.61 per share loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Kohl's ( KSS ) was nearly 1% higher after it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, down from $1.76 in the same period a year ago but topping the estimate of $1.53 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.