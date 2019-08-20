Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CNET, MSG, KSS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.17%

MCD: +0.01%

DIS: -1.29%

CVS: -0.07%

KO: Flat

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) ChinaNet Online Holdings ( CNET ), which was declining more than 5% as the online advertising company posted a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.60 per share in the same period a year ago.

(-) Madison Square Garden ( MSG ) was down nearly 3% as i t report ed a fiscal Q4 loss of $3.08 per share, wider than the loss of $1.94 per share a year ago and missing the $2.61 per share loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Kohl's ( KSS ) was nearly 1% higher after it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, down from $1.76 in the same period a year ago but topping the estimate of $1.53 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CNET , MSG , KSS , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar