Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2019: ARMK, NYNY, EL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.89%

MCD: +0.59%

DIS: +1.09%

CVS: +0.78%

KO: +0.24%

Top consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Aramark ( ARMK ), which was advancing by more than 11% after Harbor Yard Amphitheater said it has hired the company to manage food and beverage services at a new concert venue in Bridgeport, Conn. Separately, Aramark said it "welcomes open communication and constructive dialogue" with shareholders after activist investor Mantle Ridge unveiled plans to meet with the board in a move to push for changes within the food service company.

(+) Empire Resorts ( NYNY ) was up over 13% after it unveiled an agreement to be acquired by Kien Huat Realty III Limited and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $9.74 per share in cash, which represents a nearly 15% premium over the last closing price of the stock.

(+) Estee Lauder ( EL ) was more than 8% higher after i t report ed fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, up from $0.61 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.54 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

