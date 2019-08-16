Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: JD,WMT,CPRI,CRMT,DDS

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks firmed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 gained more than 1.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) JD.com ( JD ) was nearly 4% higher in late trade following reports its Dada-JD Daojia joint venture with Walmart ( WMT ) is looking to raise around $500 million in an US IPO next May, two sources familiar with the matter told The Information. JD.com owns 90% of the online supermarket and the sources said its talks with investment bankers were still in the early stages, adding the amount the company expects to raise and the timing of the IPO may change.

In other sector news:

(+) Capri Holdings ( CPRI ) rose almost 5% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO John Idol converted 50,178 restricted stock units at $28.29 apiece into common stock and exercised employee stock options to buy another 312,822 shares at $27.35 each. Overall, Idol spent $9.98 million to increase his direct stake in the apparel company to almost 1.41 million shares.

(-) America's Car-Mart ( CRMT ) rose nearly 1% on Friday after the US vehicle retailer late Thursday reported fiscal Q1 net income exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company earned $2.21 per share during the three months ended July 31 compared with a $1.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.73 per share.

(-) Dillard's ( DDS ) declined 3.7% after the department-store retailer after hours Thursday missed analyst estimates with its Q2 financial result, posting a $1.59 per share net loss during the 13 weeks ended Aug. 3 on $1.46 billion in sales, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share net loss on $1.48 billion in sales.