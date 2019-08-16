Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: DDS, ZTO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.28%
MCD: +0.54%
DIS: +0.85%
CVS: +0.61%
KO: +0.24%
Consumer heavyweights were climbing in Friday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) ZTO Express ( ZTO ), which was rising nearly 2% after reporting late Thursday Q2 adjusted profit of RMB1.74 ($0.25) per American depositary share, up from RMB1.52 per ADS in the prior-year period and higher than the RMB1.61 per ADS estimate provided by Capital IQ.
(-) Dillard's ( DDS ) was down 14% in pre-bell trade Thursday after the operator of retail department stores reported fiscal Q2 results that missed Wall Street expectations.