Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CRMT,CPRI,DDS

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Consumer stocks were rising in recent trading, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.1% Friday afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were advancing around 2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) America's Car-Mart ( CRMT ) rose nearly 3% after the US vehicle retailer late Thursday reported fiscal Q1 net income exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company earned $2.21 per share during the three months ended July 31 compared with a $1.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.73 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Capri Holdings ( CPRI ) rose 4.6% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO John Idol converted 50,178 restricted stock units at $28.29 apiece into common stock and exercised employee stock options to buy another 312,822 shares at $27.35 each. Overall, Idol spent $9.98 million to increase his direct stake in the apparel company to almost 1.41 million shares.

(-) Dillard's ( DDS ) declined more than 5% after the department-store retailer after hours Thursday missed analyst estimates with its Q2 financial result, posting a $1.59 per share net loss during the 13 weeks ended Aug. 3 on $1.46 billion in sales, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share net loss on $1.48 billion in sales.

