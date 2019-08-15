Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BABA, JCP

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +6.62%

MCD: +0.19%

DIS: +0.72%

CVS: +1.09%

KO: +0.40%

Consumer giants were advancing in Thursday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Walmart ( WMT ), which was gaining over 6% in value as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, down from $1.29 in the same period a year ago but above the estimate of $1.22 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. It also posted revenue above Wall Street's expectations.

(+) Alibaba Group Holding ( BABA ) was up nearly 5% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB12.55 ($1.83), per American depositary share, up from RMB8.04 per ADS in the same period a year earlier and topping the estimate of RMB10.46 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) J. C. Penney ( JCP ) was surging by more than 15% after it booked a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.18 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.38 per share in the comparable period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.31 per share.

