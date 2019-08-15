Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2019: VIPS,BABA,TPR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +4%

KO +1.2%

CVS -0.3%

DIS -0.2%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 down 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Vipshop Holdings ( VIPS ) was up about 14% on Thursday after the luxury e-commerce company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of RMB1.58 per American depository share, up from RMB0.84 per ADS during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ by RMB0.56 per ADS. Revenue grew 9.7% to RMB22.7 billion, also exceeding the RMB21.6 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Alibaba Group ( BABA ) rose 1.7% after reporting fiscal Q1 financial results easily topping analyst estimates. The Chinese e-commerce company earned RMB12.55 per American depositary share, excluding one-time items, on RMB114.92 billion in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of RMB10.46 per ADS on RMB111.65 billion.

(-) Tapestry ( TPR ) tumbled 23% to its lowest share price since 2017 after the luxury accessories company generated $1.51 billion in sales during its fiscal Q4 ended June 29, up from $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.53 billion in quarterly sales.