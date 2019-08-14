Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2019: M, LK, GOOS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -2.22%

MCD: -0.32%

DIS: -1.39%

CVS: -0.92%

KO: -0.43%

Leading consumer stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Macy's ( M ), which was slumping by more than 15% after the department store chain company's Q2 profit missed the Street view and lowered its full-year earnings outlook. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, down from $0.70 per share in the comparable period last year and missing the EPS consensus view of $0.45 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Luckin Coffee ( LK ) was retreating more than 7% after i t report ed a Q2 net loss of RMB3.28 ($0.48 per ADS) compared to a loss of RMB6.80 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of $0.45 per ADS.

(-) Canada Goose Holdings ( GOOS ) was down nearly 3% after the clothing company reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of CAD0.21 ($0.16) per share that widened from the CAD0.15 loss per share a year ago, but better than the CAD0.24 loss forecast from Capital IQ-polled analysts.