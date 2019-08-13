Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: JD,IAA,AAP

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +2.10%

MCD +0.98%

DIS +1.10%

CVS +1.84%

KO +0.23%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising nearly 1.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) JD.com ( JD ) climbed 12.5% on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce platform recorded better-than-expected Q2 financial results, supported by 20.8% growth in net product revenue and a 42% rise in net service revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned RMB2.30 per American depository share, up from RMB0.33 per ADS during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB0.54 per ADS.

In other sector news:

(+) IAA ( IAA ) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising to within 4 cents of its 52-week high, after the salvage vehicle auction company beat Wall Street expectations with its Q2 net income and revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.44 per share, up from $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 9.7% year over year to $366.4 million, also exceeding the $357.9 million analyst mean.

(-) Advance Auto Parts ( AAP ) fell 1.3% after the retailer missed the Wall Street consensus with its Q2 financial results and lowered its FY19 sales outlook. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2 per share, up from $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: JD , IAA , AAP


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar