Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: ALRM,JD,IAA,AAP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +2.12%

MCD +0.91%

DIS +1.20%

CVS +1.86%

KO +0.57%

Consumer stocks still were broadly higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising over 1.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Alarm.com ( ALRM ) dropped over 3% after Imperial Capital Tuesday cut its price target for the home-security company by $6 to $64 a share and also reiterating its in-line rating for the stock.

In other sector news:

(+) JD.com ( JD ) climbed over 12% on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce platform recorded better-than-expected Q2 financial results, supported by 20.8% growth in net product revenue and a 42% rise in net service revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned RMB2.30 per American depository share, up from RMB0.33 per ADS during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB0.54 per ADS.

(+) IAA ( IAA ) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising 11.2% to peak within 4 cents of its 52-week high, after the salvage vehicle auction company beat Wall Street expectations with its Q2 net income and revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.44 per share, up from $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 9.7% year over year to $366.4 million, also exceeding the $357.9 million analyst mean.

(+) Advance Auto Parts ( AAP ) turned narrowly higher in late trade, recovering from a 9% decline to a 14-month low of $129.50 a share. The retailer missed the Wall Street consensus with its Q2 financial results and lowered its FY19 sales outlook. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2 per share, up from $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share.