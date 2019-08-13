Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: AAP, VFF, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.11%

MCD: +0.35%

DIS: -0.43%

CVS: +0.02%

KO: Flat

Consumer giants were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Advance Auto Parts ( AAP ), which was down almost 8% after posting a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $2 per share, up from $1.97 in the prior-year period. That was below the $2.21 per share Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Village Farms International ( VFF ) was gaining more than 10% in value after it swung to a profit of $0.20 per share in Q2 from loss of $0.05 per share a year earlier.

(+) JD.com ( JD ) was advancing by more than 6% after the e-commerce company booked Q2 adjusted earnings of RMB2.30 per ADS ($0.33) that surged from RMB0.33 a year ago. The result exceeded the RMB0.54 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

